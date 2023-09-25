Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,719 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. City State Bank increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $29.44. 17,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,260. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.01). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

