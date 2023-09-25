Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 450 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO traded up $1.79 on Monday, reaching $147.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,793. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.91. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.73 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

View Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.