Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6 %

BLK stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $656.25. 123,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,458. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $702.47 and a 200-day moving average of $681.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

