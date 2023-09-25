Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 4.20% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPIB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,417,000 after buying an additional 1,312,745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,265,000. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,486,000.

JPIB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,419 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

