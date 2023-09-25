Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $31,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,836. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

