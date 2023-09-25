Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the quarter. Accel Entertainment makes up about 0.7% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned about 2.01% of Accel Entertainment worth $18,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACEL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Accel Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 46,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.26. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $292.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.54 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 43.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Accel Entertainment

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,008.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,008.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $53,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,247,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,325,786.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

