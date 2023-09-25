Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 16,280 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIGI. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.92. The company had a trading volume of 56,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,037. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

