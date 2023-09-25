Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,142,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,194,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.36 and a one year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

