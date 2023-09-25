Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $238.69. 264,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,731. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.62.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

