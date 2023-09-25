Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VLUE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.60. 205,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

