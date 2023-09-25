Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,247,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,029 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 11.3% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $284,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

SCHV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 110,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,745. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

