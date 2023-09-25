Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 662 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 422,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.17.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

