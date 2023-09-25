Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $672,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VBK traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.69. The stock had a trading volume of 91,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,201. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

