Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $32.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $39.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.78 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aviat Networks

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $451,129.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,429,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith sold 13,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $451,129.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,726 shares in the company, valued at $7,429,603.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $183,358.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,630.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,629 shares of company stock worth $641,583 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Aviat Networks by 282.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.