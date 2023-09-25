Bank of America Lowers Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $230.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $238.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.55.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $205.15 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $166.93 and a one year high of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.15.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $219,236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after buying an additional 711,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.