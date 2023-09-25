Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 million, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 38,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $98,423.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,205,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,672.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 38,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $98,423.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,205,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,672.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 81,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,312,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,990,486.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 185,998 shares of company stock worth $489,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

