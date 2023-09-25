Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,414 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,414 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $353,296,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 50.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $64.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $217.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 32.40%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

