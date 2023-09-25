Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,361,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 61.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 123,407 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 273,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 63,903 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAPR opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $162.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.