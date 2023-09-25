Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $357.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $372.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.59. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.