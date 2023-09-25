Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,100 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $61.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $778.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.3046 dividend. This is an increase from Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

