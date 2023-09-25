Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after acquiring an additional 246,411 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.45%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

