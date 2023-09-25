Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.67

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 171632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,030,209. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

