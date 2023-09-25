Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
