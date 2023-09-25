Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,297 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Beazer Homes USA comprises 0.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Beazer Homes USA worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 2,421.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $25.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $572.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

