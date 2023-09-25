Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $41,339,180,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $265.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $287.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

