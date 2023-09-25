Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDC. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BDC opened at $94.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.73. Belden has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Belden will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

