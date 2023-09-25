BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Position Boosted by Security National Bank

Security National Bank boosted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,498 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.06. 1,782,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHP

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

