Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.0556 on Major Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0556 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $10.37 million and $32,502.29 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

