BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Trimmed by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $656.87. 172,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $702.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $681.10.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

