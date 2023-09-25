BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.93

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 56394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
