BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.93

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 56394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.