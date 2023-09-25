Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock Position Raised by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 294.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital comprises about 1.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,110,000 after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,155,000 after buying an additional 183,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,538,000 after acquiring an additional 204,662 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,496,000 after acquiring an additional 356,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $12.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $416.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,400.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.66.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

