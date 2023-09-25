Bluesphere Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.84 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.