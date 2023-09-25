Bluesphere Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,599 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 11.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 18.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $511.47 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $532.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

