Bluesphere Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1 %

UPS opened at $153.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.51 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

