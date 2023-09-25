Bluesphere Advisors LLC Takes $427,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $37,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $357.24 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.59.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

