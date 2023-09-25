B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 509.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.50 ($6.31).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 577 ($7.15) to GBX 513 ($6.35) in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.35) price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.50) to GBX 640 ($7.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.00) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BME

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

Shares of BME opened at GBX 573.20 ($7.10) on Monday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 289 ($3.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 592.60 ($7.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 560.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 524.40. The company has a market cap of £5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19.

(Get Free Report

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.