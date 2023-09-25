Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Stock Price Up 19.4%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 19.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 284,050 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 340% from the average daily volume of 64,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Bonterra Resources Trading Up 19.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

