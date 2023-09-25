Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

