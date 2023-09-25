Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $60.00 at Mizuho

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BSX. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.10.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BSX opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.