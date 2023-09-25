Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $795,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 29.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

