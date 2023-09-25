Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $64.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,566,176 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.