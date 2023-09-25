Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,650 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Invitae worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 20.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 79,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 47.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 181,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,262,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,457,000 after purchasing an additional 931,593 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 239,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae Price Performance

NYSE NVTA traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,954,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,335. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 161.92% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitae currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.08.

Read Our Latest Report on Invitae

Invitae Profile

(Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.