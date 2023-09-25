Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,329 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 12.2% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $509.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,644. The firm has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.52.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

