Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $215,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of BOX by 937.2% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 100,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 90,393 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

BOX Stock Up 0.1 %

BOX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.08. 205,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.64, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.03. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at $89,896,667.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile



Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Stories

