Brewster Financial Planning LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Brewster Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Brewster Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Brewster Financial Planning LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.60. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

