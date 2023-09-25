Bridge Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $108.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. The company has a market cap of $296.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

