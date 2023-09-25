Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $48.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.90.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.3003 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.