Bridge Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $59.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

