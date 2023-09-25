Bridge Advisory LLC Has $505,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Bridge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RFV stock opened at $97.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $110.46. The company has a market cap of $239.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.27.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

