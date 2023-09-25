Bridge Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,629 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 4.3% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,209,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,078,000 after buying an additional 77,099 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13,911.9% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,954,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,138,000 after buying an additional 3,926,346 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,438,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,481,000 after acquiring an additional 92,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,225,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $14.97 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

